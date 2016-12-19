Santa draws the crowds to Stonehaven Harbour

Crowds of people turned out to Stonehaven Harbour on Saturday to see Santa arrive in the town on the RNLI Lifeboat to cheers and waves from excited children (and some adults!)

Characters from Paw Patrol also proved very popular with children lining up to have their children taken with them, while ladies from the RNLI Lifeboat Guild served snacks and drinks.

The man himself giving the crowds a wave as he arrived on the RNLI Lifeboat.

Santa happily posed for photos after coming ashore, before boarding the ‘Stoney Express’ Land Train, where he was taken to his grotto at Michies Chemist.

Were you there on Saturday? Send us your photos to news@mearnsleader.com or rachel.campbell@jpress.com.

Crowds lined the beach to get a glimpse of Santa.

The RNLI Ladies were serving food and drinks to the families who came along.