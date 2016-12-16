SASC Christmas Fayre this Saturday

Come along to Stonehaven After School Club Christmas Fayre this Saturday, December 17 between 10am and 12 noon upstairs in the Community Centre, Bath Street, Stonehaven.

There will be lots of great stalls and fun activities including a tombola with super prizes to win. If you Christmas tree is looking a little sparse, come along and take a look at some of the handmade decorations. For the fashion conscious amongst you, there will be a stall with hair feathers and glitter tattoos.

There are some Christmas games for adults and kids and a bouncy castle. After all that activity, why not smaple some popcorn or tasty homebakes with a nice cup of tea, coffee or juice?

A morning at the SASC Christmas Fayre is a great opportunity to win some prizes, enjoy a festive day out with your family and friends right on your doorstep. All proceeds raised go towards the club’s charity campaign to raise funds for a new minibus.

