Serving the Feein’ Market

Their logo may be a ferocious beast, but Stonehaven’s Lions are hoping for some gentle nostalgia and celebration at this years Feein’ Market on June 3.

Current members of the service organization will be on pint-pulling duty at their new attraction - the Lions Den bar.

And, as the Feein’ Market gets into its usual convivial swing with music and entertainment, the Lions want members old and new to say a special ‘cheers’ to celebrate the centenary of Lions International.

The Stonehaven branch has been at work in the town since 1979. And, knowing how everyone enjoys a good ‘Picture from the Past’ photograph, they will have a collection of images from down the years to remind everyone of the good times and the good work done for others.

No doubt there will be some giggles at the changing fashions, and some wry smiles at faces almost 40 years younger than today. But the Lions hope the pictures will add to the fun of the day and to the celebration of their service organization’s history.

Lion Craig Bunyan said, “We are wanting anyone who has been supported in the past or who have memories to share to come along and have some banter with us.”

For more information on this year’s Feein’ Market, check out www.feeinmarket.org.uk or Stonehaven Lions on Facebook.

Send your stories and photographs to news@mearnsleader.com or phone (01569) 785702.