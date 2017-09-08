Stonehaven artist Bern is offering free workshops

Stonehaven artisit Bern Ross will be offering free workshops during North East Open Studios (NEOS), which runs from September 9-17.

The one-to-one workshops will allow interested visitors to create their own painting (or sculpture) based on something they’ve seen in the three rooms at Bern’s studio at 6 Westfield Court, Stonehaven.

She said: “I love running these free workshops, not least because I spent my working life teaching on a one-to-one basis, and it is such fun! The end result for the participant is a work of art that’s very personal to them but has a professional edge to it.