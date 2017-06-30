Stonehaven Folk Festival next week

The 29th Annual Stonehaven Folk Festival kicks off next week (July 6).

A host of internationally famous artists will be heading to the Town Hall for concerts and taking part in workshops on the Saturday and Sunday.

The festival got a welcome boost recently with the award of a “Connecting Communities” grant from Aberdeenshire Council. The grant is to help promote north east culture (music and song) and also the use of Doric.

Festival chairman Charlie West said: “It is a great opportunity for the festival to add some new features this year – we will have Old Blind Dogs fiddler, Jonny Hardie, as a musician in residence over the weekend; as well as additional workshops looking at the songs and stories of the area.

Headline artists are Jarlath Henderson, singer and uilean piper, well known singer songwriter and radio presenter Archie Fisher, Flute and pipes player Mike McGoldrick and friends and the John McCusker Band featuring Adam Holmes on vocals.

Tickets for all concerts are still available – for personal callers from Celtic Chords in Barclay Street, call 07480 126320 or visit www.stonehavenfolkfestival.co.uk.