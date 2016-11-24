Tickets selling fast

If you are planning on going to see Aladdin at Newtonhill’s Bettridge Centre from December 7-10 at 7.30pm, you should act fast and get your ticket as the Saturday matinee has already sold out!

Aladdin is a fun, festive, family show at the centre.

Centre Stage’s traditional pantomime - just bursting with Christmas spirit - is a perfect start to yuletide celebrations.

Tickets are £10 or £6 concession, and are available from available from 07486 439698. Alternatively, you can email doosieday@sky.com for tickets.

Pictured, just waiting to entertain you, are Aladdin, played by Jackie Arbuthnot, Abenazer, played by David Taylor, with Iago played by Morag Scott.

