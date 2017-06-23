Two community consultation events for windfarm plans

Plans are being finalised for an application to build an 11 turbine windfarm at Rickarton, near Stonehaven.

Electricity Supply Board (ESB), Ireland’s part state owned electricity utility company, want to build the windfarm near the Craigneil peak on moorland at Rickarton, approximately 6.5km to the north west of Stonehaven and 11 km south east of Banchory.

Invitations for two community events have been circulated to all residents and businesses within a seven-mile radius of the site. The public exhibitions will take place on June 28 at Lairhillock School from 4-8pm, June 29 at St James Episcopal Church, Stonehaven, from 2-8pm.

A full environmental impact assessment has been undertaken as part of the planning process.

A planning application will be submitted to Aberdeenshire Council later this year, once plans have been finalised, having taken account of feedback from the local community.

There will an opportunity to make formal representations once the planning application is submitted to Aberdeenshire

Council.