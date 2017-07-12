What’s On in Kincardine and Mearns

Our list of upcoming events in our local area.

If you have an event coming up, email it to rachel.campbell@jpress.co.uk

Saturday, July 15

Country Music

Clay County at Stonehaven and District Country Music Club, Station Hotel, doors 8pm, music 8.30pm till late.

BBQ

Kinneff Village Hall BBQ, 5pm till close. Adults £5, children £3. Raffles, bouncy castle etc.

Mini Highland Games

Stonehaven Mini Highland Games

sunday, july 16

Highland Games

Stonehaven Highland Games, 11am-5pm, Mackie Academy playing fields

Open Day

1pm, Stonehaven bowling club open day at the recreation grounds. 7 end open bowling competition bottle stall cake and candy, books and toys , raffle etc.

Bbq. Crazy golf.

saturday, july 22

Country Music

Texas Gun at Stonehaven and District Country Music Club, Station Hotel, doors 8pm, music 8.30pm till late.

Fun Day

‘Fun Day’ from 1-4pm at Stonehaven Town Hall. Bouncy castle, tombola, (non-alcoholic) cocktail bar, glitter tattoos, face painting, footpool, and DJ.

Coffee Morning

Summer Coffee Morning, St James’ Church Hall, 10-11.30am. Cake and Candy, Books, Raffle, Tombola, Knitting. Coffee/Tea, tickets £2.50

thursday, july 27

Country Music

Kentucky Rain at Stonehaven and District Country Music Club, Station Hotel, doors 8pm, music 8.30pm till late.

Ceilidh Trail

Cairngorm Ceilidh Trail 2017, Dickson Hall, Laurencekirk. 7pm for 7.30pm. Adults £8, Concessions, including secondary school pupils, £5. Primary school children free. Price includes refreshments. Pay at door.

An opportunity to be entertained by a group of young traditional musicians and singers as they experience performing in a range of different venues over a number of days as they tour the Cairngorm National Park Area.

saturday july 29 - saturday August 6

Art Exhibition

Stonehaven Art Club Annual Exhibition, Stonehaven Upper Town Hall

saturday, july 29 & sunday, July 30

Open Weekend

Auchenblae Gardens Open Weekend. 1pm to 4pm both days. Strawberry Teas served in the hall. £7.00 inclusive.

sunday, july 30

Summer Concert

North East branch of the Clarsach Society are holding an informal Summer concert and Afternoon Tea at Fetteresso Church Hall, Bath Street, Stonehaven. Drop in between 2.30pm and 4.30pm. Harp recitals, craft stalls, raffle, home baking and afternoon tea.

wednesday, august 2

Youth Festival

Aberdeen International Youth Festival (AIYF), Mearns Community Campus, Laurencekirk 6.30pm for 7pm. Costs £10, pay at door. This event form the Extended Festival programme for AIYF is being supported by the Rotary Club of Laurencekirk and District.

Reading Club

Fettercairn Reading Club - First Wednesday of each month, 7pm-8pm, Mearns Community Library. This is a free group and refreshments are provided. Come along, meet new people and read some fab books!

thursday, august 3

Concert

Pipe meets Organ. Christian Lontzek and Sebastien Schmook come together for this unique and ususal musical combination. Music by Bach, Susato, Beethoven, Allen, Luther, Nunez, Roever, at Dunnottar Parish Church, Stonehaven, 7pm. Ticekts £10 from the Rosebowl or at the door.

saturday, august 5

Book Browse

Book Browse St James’ Church Hall Arbuthnott Street, 10am to 3pm. Thousands of books at only £1. Donations can be left in the Church porch during July.

wednesday, august 9

Philosophy Cafe

Come along to Mearns Library at 7pm for the Café Philosophique. Dr Dan Wall discusses: A.I Ok? The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence. Admission is £3 and places can be reserved by emailing: converse@thephilosophycafe.org

The Café Philosophique is open to everyone interested in continuing learning or stimulating discussion and no prior knowledge or expertise is required.

Tuesday, august 29-Saturday, September 2

Musical

9 to 5 The Musical, Stonehaven Town Hall, tickets from Ma Simpsons (www.masimpsons.com)