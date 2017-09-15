What’s On in Kincardine and Mearns

Here’s our list of what is happening in the Kincardine and Mearns area in the next few weeks.
Friday, September 15
Folk Club
Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Singers/ Musicians Session
Saturday, September 16
Country Music Club
Stonehaven and District Country Music Club, Station Hotel. Doors open 8pm, music starts 8.30pm till late. All types of dancing or just listen to live music. This week - George McIntosh Duo
Music Workshop
”Gie it a Go” drop in instrumental and song workshops - all ages and skills welcome. Stonehaven Community Centre, 1-4.30pm
Table Top Sale
Stonehaven Cats Protection will be holding a table top sale at the Planestones just off the Market Square in Stonehaven on Saturday September 16 from 10am-2pm. Come along and pick up a bargain and support a local worthy cause.
Wednesday, September 20
Mearns Ladies Probus
Mearns Ladies Probus Club: New session starts at 10am in the Crown Hotel, High Street, Laurencekirk. All existing members are welcomed back and we extend a warm invitation to anyone new to join us. Topic: ‘Awareness of Frauds and Scams’. Speaker PC Marron.
Friday, September 22
Folk Club
Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Extended spot - Arty Hepple
Saturday, September 23
Auction
Auchenblae Village Hall. Grand Silent Auction and Bric-a-Brac Sale with Soup and Sweet Lunches. The village hall will be open for previewing the sale items from 7 - 8 pm on Friday and from 10.30am on the day itself. Bidding will stop at 1.30pm precisely.
Friday, September 29
Music
Paulo Martini Tribute to Paolo Nutini, Stonehaven Town Hall. Tickets are priced £15 std, £12 conc and are available from Ma Simpsons
Folk Club
Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Maria Dunn & Shannon Johnson
Saturday, September 30
Music
Hells Bells, Stonehaven Town Hall.Tickets are priced £17.50 std, £15 conc and are available from Ma Simpsons
Country Music Club
All Day Festival - 1pm till late. Donna Wilde, Still Water, James Wood, Cimarron, Rob, Ryan & Mike. To book contact (01561) 377638
Sunday, October 1
Soup & Sweet Lunch
Drumlithie Bowling Club Soup & Sweet Lunch, 12-1.30pm
Monday, October 2
Social Club
Laurencekirk Ladies Social, 7.30pm in the Dickson Hall - “Pet Jamart”. New members also welcome.
Thursday, October 5
Dance Class
Masonic Hall, Scottish Country Dance Class. 7.30pm
Friday, October 6
Whist
Drumlithie Bowling Club Rainbow Whist
Folk Club
Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Singers/ Musicians Session
Sunday, October 8
Soup & Sweet
Laurencekirk Bowling Club Soup & Sweet Lunch, noon till 1.30 pm at the Clubhouse, Garvock Road . Cost £5 (£3 for children).
Tuesday, October 10
Dance Class
Masonic Hall, Scottish Country Dance Class. 7.30pm
Wednesday, October 11
Senior Citizens
Laurencekirk Senior Citizens, meeting in the Masonic Hall.
Friday, October 13
Folk Club
Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Jefferson Hamer
Sunday, October 15
Woodland Walk
Guide Dogs Stonehaven Walk and Talk, Dunnottar Woods. Registration £5. All welcome to go along.
