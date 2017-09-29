What’s On in Kincardine and Mearns

Here’s our list of what’s happening in the local area in the coming weeks.

You can add your event to the list by emailing news@mearnsleader.com

Friday, September 29

Music

Paulo Martini Tribute to Paolo Nutini, Stonehaven Town Hall. Tickets are priced £15 std, £12 conc and are available from Ma Simpsons

Folk Club

Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Maria Dunn & Shannon Johnson

Saturday, September 30

Music

Hells Bells, Stonehaven Town Hall.Tickets are priced £17.50 std, £15 conc and are available from Ma Simpsons

Country Music Club

All Day Festival - 1pm till late. Donna Wilde, Still Water, James Wood, Cimarron, Rob, Ryan & Mike. To book contact (01561) 377638

Coffee Morning

MacMillan Coffee Shopping Afternoon, Drumlithie Hall from 2pm to 4pm. Enjoy coffee, cake and lots of stalls.

Comedy

The Hook & Eye bar in Stonehaven will host Laugh in the Lounge - an evening of stand up comedy. 8pm, £5 per person

Sunday, October 1

Soup & Sweet Lunch

Drumlithie Bowling Club Soup & Sweet Lunch, 12-1.30pm

Monday, October 2

Social Club

Laurencekirk Ladies Social, 7.30pm in the Dickson Hall - “Pet Jamart”. New members also welcome.

Thursday, October 5

Dance Class

Masonic Hall, Scottish Country Dance Class. 7.30pm

Mearns FM AGM

Mearns FM Stonehaven Community Radio Station will be holding their AGM at 8o’clock in St James’ Church Hall Stonehaven. All members of the Public are welcome to attend.

Friday, October 6

Whist

Drumlithie Bowling Club Rainbow Whist

Folk Club

Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Singers/ Musicians Session

Quiz

CLAN Quiz - Friends of CLAN are holding their annual fund raising quiz at the Royal British Legion, Market Square, 7 for 7.30pm. Tickets, £5, are on sale at The Creel, Barclay Street, or will be available at the door on the night.

So come along for a fun night out and help raise funds for a very worthy local charity.

Saturday, October 7

Book Browse

Book Browse St James’ Church Hall Arbuthnott Street, 10am to 3pm. Thousands of books at only £1. Donations – please call 01569 764473 for arrangements.

Sunday, October 8

Soup & Sweet

Laurencekirk Bowling Club Soup & Sweet Lunch, noon till 1.30 pm at the Clubhouse, Garvock Road . Cost £5 (£3 for children).

Tuesday, October 10

Dance Class

Masonic Hall, Scottish Country Dance Class. 7.30pm

Senior Citizens

Laurencekirk Senior Citizens, meeting in the Masonic Hall, 1.30pm.

Author Event

“Author Event, Mearns Library, 7-9pm. Free Event, Refreshments provided. Come along to hear Chris Longmuir, author of gritty crime books set in Dundee, and Eileen Ramsay, author of Scottish Historical sagas and romance novels speak about their books and writing.

Friday, October 13

Folk Club

Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Jefferson Hamer

Sunday, October 15

Woodland Walk

Guide Dogs Stonehaven Walk and Talk, Dunnottar Woods. Registriation £5. All welcome to go along.

Wednesday, October 18

Mearns Ladies Probus

Mearns Ladies Probus, 10am, Crown hotel, Laurencekirk. Topic: ‘BBC Television in the 1960’s’: Mr Ian Hunter

Thursday, October 19

Dance Class

Masonic Hall, Scottish Country Dance Class. 7.30pm

Friday, October 20

Folk Club

Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Singers/ Musicians session. (Theme: Revolting Songs)

Saturday, October 21

Show

Dolly and Kenny Show, doors 8pm at Stonehaven Town Hall,. Tickets priced £17.50 standard, £15 concessions available from Ma Simpsons

Thursday, October 26

Dance Class

Masonic Hall, Scottish Country Dance Class. 7.30pm

Friday, October 27

Music

Tide Lines in the Lorelei, doors 8pm at Stonehaven Town Hall. Tickets are priced £15 standard, £12 concessions and are available from Ma Simpsons

Folk Club

Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Josie Duncan and Pablo Lafuente

Saturday, October 28

Music

Spiders on Mars, 2.5 hours David Bowie tribute, doors 8pm Stonehaven Town Hall.

Tickets are priced £15 standard, £12 concessions and are available from Ma Simpsons

Monday, October 30

Drop-in Cafe

Fettercairn Public Property Committee Drop-in Cafe, Fettercairn Church Hall from 2-4pm. Home-baking, Sales Table, Activity Table for children and Play Area for children. Donations of raffles/ baking greatly appreciated. Funds in aid of Fettercairn Public Hall renovations.