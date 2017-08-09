What’s on Where in Kincardine and Mearns

Here’s our list of what’s coming up in the local aera.
Friday, August 11
Festival
Mearns Connections Festival - Mearns Connections Dinner, Guest Speaker Finlay Calder OBE, Musical Entertainment from Kirsten and John Tomlinson. 7 for 7.30pm, tickets £25.
Saturday, August 12
Country Music Club
Stonehaven and District Country Music Club, Station Hotel. Doors open 8pm, music starts 8.30pm till late. All types of dancing or just listen to live music. This week - Rob, Ryan & Mike. Grassic Gibbon Centre, Arbuthnott.
Festival
Mearns Connections Festival - Ballad Bus (Stained glass windows of Mearns churches), 10.30am-3pm, tickets £12.
Bothy Ballad Concert, with Geordie Murison, Allan Taylor, Jim Taylor and others. Stovies Supper. 7.30pm. Tickets £15
Sunday, August 13
Festival
Talk and Mearns book launch, 2pm, raffle donation of £5. Grassic Gibbon Centre, Arbuthnott.
Saturday, August 19
Flower Show
Glenbervie Amateur Hortus Club Flower Show, 1.30 pm at Glenbervie House, Drumlithie. Contact Moira Duncan on 01569 740618 for more information.
Sunday August 20
Flower Show
St Cyrus Flower Show, 2.15pm.
Country Music Club
Stonehaven and District Country Music Club, Station Hotel. Doors open 8pm, music starts 8.30pm till late. All types of dancing or just listen to live music. This week - James Wood
Saturday, August 26
Country Music Club
Stonehaven and District Country Music Club, Station Hotel. Doors open 8pm, music starts 8.30pm till late. All types of dancing or just listen to live music. This week - Carson City
Sunday, August 27
Festival
Stonehave Harbour Festival
Tuesday, August 29-Sat, Sept 2
Musical
9 to 5 The Musical, Stonehaven Town Hall. Tickets are available from Ma Simpsons (www.masimpsons.com)
Saturday, September 2
Country Music Club
Stonehaven and District Country Music Club, Station Hotel. Doors open 8pm, music starts 8.30pm till late. All types of dancing or just listen to live music. This week - Wayne Stewart Duo
Monday, September 4
Heritage Society
Auchenblae Heritage Society. Talk by Dr Christopher Pel, Consultant Physiologist at the former Sunnyside Royal Hospital, Hillside.
Tuesday, September 5
Health event
Stonehaven Young People’s Health and Wellbeing Event, 4.30-7pm, Mackie Academy
