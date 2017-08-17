Young ones step out for Great Scottish Run

Youngsters Freya Brown, Anna Wardrop and Adam Khairi are urging others to join them at this year’s Bank of Scotland Great Scottish Run.

The trio gathered in Glasgow ahead of the event which will see kids flock to George Square for the Family Mile, Junior Run and Toddler Dash on September 30.

Adam (5), who is originally from Malaysia but lives in Edinburgh, will be taking on the Family Mile. While Anna, of Larbert, will tackle the Toddler Dash for the fifth and final time. The five-year-old, born 14 weeks premature, took part at just 18 months old and proudly crossed the finish line with the help of dad Alan.

Freya, of Glasgow, gets set to prove that anything is possible after signing up to the Family Mile following two heart operations. The seven-year-old, who was born with a heart condition, will be going the extra mile to raise funds for the Children’s Hospital Charity.

Alex Jackson, from organisers the Great Run Company, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many children participating this year. From toddlers to teenagers, Super Saturday offers something for everyone regardless of ability. Whether it’s the Toddler Dash, Family Mile or Junior Run, it’s the taking part that really counts.

“With just over six weeks to go until the Bank of Scotland Great Scottish Run, we’d urge parents to sign children up as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

Super Saturday will return to George Square for the sixth successful year. The Toddler Dash will see children under five take on 100m, while the Family Mile, open to ages 3-8, is ideal for kids keen to go the extra distance with their parents by their side. The Junior Run, accommodating 9-15 year olds, lays out a 2.5km course, encouraging teens to get involved in the event.

Scotland’s biggest weekend of running will see participants follow both 10k and half marathon routes on Sunday October 1, taking in some of Glasgow’s famous landmarks. Runners will set off at George Square before reaching the tree lined finish straight in the shadow of Nelson’s Monument at Glasgow Green. Over 30,000 runners of all abilities are set to participate in the three-day event.

To enter visit www.greatscottishrun.com.