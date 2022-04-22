Grassic Gibbon Centre celebrates artist's centenary

Joan Eardley was one of the most original and admired British artists of her generation.

Joan Eardley was one of the most original and admired British artists of her generation.

A painter’s painter, who created a unique visual language which has been much emulated, Eardley’s raw, yet tender, depictions of children in 1950s Glasgow contrast vividly with her loose and expressive landscapes painted around Catterline in the north east of Scotland.

The dinner will take place on Saturday, May 14, at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Principal speaker on the evening will be Patrick Elliott, chief curator of modern and contemporary art at the National Galleries of Scotland.

Tickets are priced £25.