Nuart Aberdeen set to be the best yet

Slim Safont will be showcasing his artistic flair.

Artists from around the world began arriving in Aberdeen last Wednesday as part of this year’s Nuart Aberdeen street art festival.

Supported by a team of 80 local volunteers, crew and staff from the organisation behind the event, Aberdeen Inspired, the walls and streets of the granite city will be transformed into works of art, culminating with a grand public opening of the festival on Saturday, June 11.

The festival has brought hundreds of thousands of people to the city centre over the course of its four-year history and Aberdeen Inspired Chief Executive, Adrian Watson believes this year the public will return in their thousands and offer a warm Aberdeen welcome to the festival, its artists and crew.

Work by Jofre Oliveras will grace the Aberdeen buildings.

Adrian said “It’s always such an exciting day for the city centre when the first artists start work on their walls. This year we have some mighty walls acting as canvases for the art of the 11 international artists who are heading to the city.

“The public will get a unique opportunity to watch the art take shape and celebrate the majesty of the final works as part of our fun packed festival weekend we have planned to mark their completion.

“Nuart Aberdeen has an important part to play in the city centre’s recovery by not only making the city more distinctive and visually attractive but also increasing and driving footfall and encouraging visitor stay and spend.

“We welcome the artists and over 80 local volunteers and crew to the city and look forward to delivering another world class festival that Aberdeen can be proud of.”

Today two artists from Spain, Slim Safont and Jofre Oliveras began creating their works on Union Row, which is already home to the hugely popular mural of the young child climbing up the building created by Lithuanian street artist, Ernest Zacharevic in 2018 and Frederick Street this afternoon.

Martyn Reed, Curator, Nuart Aberdeen said "And so it begins, after many months of planning we're ready to reconnect with our favourite city, the first artists have arrived and walls are being prepped."

Most of the works being created this year are large scale murals but the public should also keep their eyes peeled for smaller interventions right in the heart of the city centre. The public are welcome to observe the works taking shape from a safe spot at any of the sites across the city, it’s part of the unique appeal of the festival, but they are asked to respect the artists space and privacy to allow them to create their stunning pieces.

The festival weekend which takes place on Broad Street, Aberdeen runs from 12 noon until 9pm on Friday 10 and Saturday 11 June and until 6pm on Sunday, June 12.

The popular walking tours will leave from Broad Street as part of this event on Saturday, June 11 at 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm and on Sunday, June 12 at 2pm and 3pm.

The tours are free, open to all ages and tickets must be booked in advance. There is also a free chalk art event for kids of all ages on the Sunday running from 11 am until 3pm where people can drop in anytime during these hours to create their own chalk street art pieces on the ground beneath them, giving everyone ‘the freedom of the city’ to create their own street art.