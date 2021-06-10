Creativity coup for Mearns writing group

Alistair Lawrie, club founder

Grey Granite Red Earth takes inspiration from the majestic Mearns landscape, the captivating coastline and the local Doric tongue.

Group founder Alistair Lawrie said: "The collection of short stories and poems enshrines the depth and variety of literary talent in the Mearns.”

The new anthology, which is illustrated with artwork by members of the group, has won praise from renowned poet Chris Powici.

The new anthology

"Much of the writing in Gr ey Granite Red Earth is better than good. It's beautiful and true as well," he said.

"Be prepared for your skin to tingle and heart to miss a beat."

Mearns Writers are holding two virtual launches in June when members will read their work from the anthology . They will be joined by Chris with readings from his new poetry collection, Look, Breathe.

"The launch is a chance for guests to hear the writers themselves perform their work and learn more about the inspiration behind the pieces," said Mr Lawrie.

“And of course it's an excellent opp ortunity to hear a preview of Chris Powici's new poetry collection."

Determined to keep writing, Mearns Writers embraced technology during the pandemic, continuing their weekly meetings online. The writers even turned their hand to podcasting, a first for members who have missed the opportunity to perform their work at local events.

"Creative writing meant a great deal to us before Covid and, with lockdown, it has become a wonderful release from worries for some, and for others a way of making sen se of the times we live in," said John Richardson, Acting Chair of Mearns Writers.

"The fact that we have welcomed new members during the pandemic is testament to that.

"Overcoming the technology challenge was no mean feat for some of the writers, whose ages range from those in their 20s to older members in their 80s."