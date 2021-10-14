Jane Spiers steps down as CE of Aberdeen Performing Arts

Jane joined Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) in 2012 and has overseen a significant period of development for the independent charity. Under her leadership the organisation delivered the £10M Music Hall redevelopment, introduced three new festivals to the city, Granite Noir Book Festival, True North Music Festival and Light the Blue youth arts festival, expanded and diversified work on all stages, deepened engagement with communities, and established Freshly Squeezed Productions to commission and produce work in the North East.

In 2019, APA was named Business of the Year in the North East at the Northern Star Business Awards, the first cultural organisation to be presented with the award and the first woman to win the Lifetime Achievement award.

On leaving APA, she said: “If I listened to my heart, I’d never leave Aberdeen Performing Arts but after a lifetime working in the arts, my head is telling me it’s time to step away. I’ve lived my dream job for the last ten years and it will be hard to say goodbye to my wonderful work family especially after what we’ve been through together in the last 18 months. I’m immensely proud of the values led, people-centred culture that has driven our success over the last few years and seen us through the pandemic.”