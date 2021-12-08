Panto returns to Newtonhill

The Newtonhill Panto group are ready to tread the boards once again this year.

Its production of ‘The Panto Puzzle’ will bring some traditional festive cheer back to the community with three sold-out performances from December 9-11.

It tells the story of Dame Dolly Mixture and her daughter, Cheeky Charlie who go on a great big adventure to solve a pantomime mystery.

The group is looking forward to entertaining again after a two-year break where they’ve had to overcome not only the challenges of sticking to Covid-19 restrictions, but also having to go ahead without some long-standing members of their group.

A number of the group were unable to take part this year and some of the musicians have relocated to other parts of Scotland.