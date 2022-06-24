Aberdeenhire MP says 'get on the with job' Nicola

The Prime Minister’s former Parliamentary Private Secretary says Nicola Sturgeon is “completely wrong” to be pushing for another independence vote in Scotland.

Speaking to GB News, Andrew Bowie, a pro-remainer and now fierce critic of Boris Johnson said the debate over Scotland’s future had become “incredibly depressing”.

Mr Bowie also argued that a perception that Scotland was almost unanimously in favour of remaining in the European Union is wrong.

Speaking to Gloria De Piero on GB News, he explained: “I joined the party in 2007 and again in 2010. This was not an issue when I was growing up.

“Scotland was in the United Kingdom, we had devolution nearly all of my political life.

“…the idea that we would have spent nearly eight years now talking about nothing else but the constitution of Scotland was unimaginable.”

The Scottish pro-Remain MP, formerly Parliamentary Private Secretary to Boris Johnson but now a vocal critic, said the issue has become a distraction.

“It’s incredibly depressing, because there are so many other issues that we could be talking about, and we’re not,” said Mr Bowie.

He said: “For the First Minister to say that because of Brexit, Scotland needs to have another say, another vote, another referendum on whether or not to stay a part of the United Kingdom, I think, is just completely wrong.

“The UK as a whole took a decision to leave the EU and if you believe in democracy ultimately, you have to believe that on a whole UK referendum, you had to implement Brexit.”

He said: “I understand that if Scotland was taken as a separate entity and the Scottish result looked at exclusively, then Scotland voted to remain in the EU. But it wasn’t as an exclusive Scotland referendum.

“What we should be doing now is trying to make Brexit work and dealing with the fundamental issues that are causing problems in Scotland.