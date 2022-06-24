Aberdeenshire Council progresses introduction of new household waste strategy

Residents will have extra bins to enable them to recycle more.

The new service will assist residents to recycle as much as they can, helping to significantly increase recycling rates across the region and cut the volume of unnecessary waste going to landfill.

Moving to align the service with the Scottish Household Recycling Charter will also make the service fit for any future policy changes. The Scottish Household Recycling Charter aims to bring consistency to local authority recycling services and the quality of the materials collected.

Aberdeenshire Council welcomes £3.4 million in funding from the Recycling Improvement Fund, a £70 million Scottish Government fund to support local authorities to improve their recycling infrastructure. This money will progress our new 3 weekly collection schedule to be rolled out from Spring 2023 onwards, comprising:

Week 1: Non-recyclable waste, sometimes referred to as your landfill bin, plus food waste (using existing black/grey bin and food waste caddy)

Week 2: Paper & card plus food waste (using existing, blue-lidded recycling bin plus food waste caddy)

Week 3: New containers collection plus food waste (this will be food & drinks cans, cartons, plastic bottles, pots, tubs & trays, all using a new bin, plus food waste caddy)

Despite providing kerbside services and information on how to use them, more than 60% of recyclable material is thrown away by households in Aberdeenshire – with around 28% of the contents of refuse bins currently being made up of food waste.

The new cycle is expected to divert up to 6,000 tonnes of materials into recycling, with annual revenue savings for the council anticipated in the region of £700,000, which will be reinvested into council services.

The council is also investigating the potential of running a pilot scheme of the planned service changes within an Aberdeenshire community later this year, prior to the full-scale roll-out.

Additional staff will be employed to work alongside collections crews who will be receiving training around the new scheme. Community Waste Officers will also continue to provide advice and guidance for residents.

There will be a widespread communications campaign in the lead up to the service changes, with media releases, social media content and information on the website. Details of the new service will also be direct mailed to every household.

Large families, those with medical needs or with babies in nappies can request additional refuse capacity, as long as they can demonstrate that they use the recycling services available to them, including the food waste caddy.