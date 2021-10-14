Aldi considering Stonehaven store

The supermarket giant is currently looking for a site in the town as it pledges to invest £1.3 billion by 2023 in a bid to further grow its retail estate as it continues to push ahead with plans to open an average of one new store a week.

Aldi, which now has more than 920 stores across the UK, is searching for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for property development. It says it is on the lookout for sites that are big enough to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store and around 100 dedicated parking spaces, preferably on a prominent main road.