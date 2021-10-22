Aldi Portlethen celebrates grand opening with help from Team GB Olympian

Team GB silver medallist Karen Bennett cuts the ribbon to the new store.

The Portlethen Retail Park store is the new Aldi to open in and around Portlethen and will be run by Store Manager Drew Robertson, along with a team of 35 colleagues from the local community.

In celebration, Team GB silver medallist Karen Bennett gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue. She will also be delivering an inspirational virtual assembly for pupils at Portlethen Primary School on November 5, as part of the supermarket’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh – which has already inspired over two million school children aged 5-14 years to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

In addition, Aldi Portlethen will offer pupils at the local primary school the opportunity to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store. Children at Portlethen Primary School will be tasked with creating a poster to show what healthy eating means to them. Karen will announce the lucky winner during the virtual assembly.

The new store is located at Unit 1, Portlethen Retail Park

Store Manager Drew Robertson said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Portlethen. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’m also thrilled that we are able to support Portlethen Primary School through our partnership with Team GB.”

Team GB hero Karen Bennett added: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.”