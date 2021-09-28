Auchenblae Community Fund open for applications

Funding from the Auchenblae Community Fund is available to projects within Auchenblae and its surrounding area for the benefit of its inhabitants

Over the past six years the fund, provided by Mid Hill Wind Ltd and administered by Auchenblae Community Association (ACA), has paid out more than £165,000 and has a total of £44,605.06 available this time.

Funding from the Auchenblae Community Fund is available to projects within Auchenblae and its surrounding area for the benefit of its inhabitants.

Guidelines and application forms can be found at http://theblae.org/ac-fund. Anyone who wishes to join the wind farm panel should complete form which can also be found on the website and submit it to [email protected]

The funding awards will be announced at the ACA annual general meeting which will be held in February.

Funds not used within 12 months of award may be required to be returned to the fund and re-distributed.

The ACA would like to express its appreciation to Ewen MacLean who is stepping down after six years as liaison officer between the ACA and the wind farm panel, with ACA treasurer Kevin Newstead stepping into the role.

Susie Brown has stated that she wishes to step down as administrator of the fund, but has agreed to remain in the role for the 2021 round of funding in order to allow village groups to continue to access the funds without interruption.

Following this round of funding, the ACA will appoint a new sub-committee to review the current guideline process and engage a new independent administrator.

The new sub-committee will invite feedback as part of this review process from all village groups and interested parties in due course.

The ACA meets on the first Tuesday of the month. Any queries about the wind farm fund or any other community business should be di rected to [email protected]

To keep up to date visit www.facebook.com/AuchenblaeCommunityAssociation

Meanwhile, the Auchenblae Autumn Market will take place from on October 9 and 10 at Auchenblae Village Hall.