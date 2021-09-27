Awards night dishes up success for Macphie

Macphie and Made Brave team members collecting the award in London

Following its brand revamp last year, Macphie took first place in the category for its new "Simply Clever Food” ethos which puts food, innovation, and creativity at its forefront.

Judges were particularly impressed with the food producers “strong standout branding” and “the passionate commitment to delivering this challenging project during the national lockdown.”

The stated: “Despite a challenging year for the foodservice industry, Macphie gave its brand an incredible overhaul, revaluating everything from its purpose, its core values and its packaging suite.

"Working with a Glasgow-based creative agency Made Brave, Macphie worked with everyone across the business, digging deep to reassess what the business is all about.”

The FDF award ceremony, hosted by Jay Rayner, took place at The Royal Lancaster in London, bringing together over 500 guests to celebrate the efforts of the UK food and drink industry.

Macphie produces a portfolio of food solutions including ready-to-use sweet and savoury sauces, dairy cream alternatives and bakery mixes.

CEO Andy Stapley said: “We are absolutely delighted to win Brand Launch of the Year.

“I once asked someone what made Macphie different and their response was, ‘Macphie does the clever stuff’.

"That stuck with me and became a key building block when developing our new branding.

“The term ‘simply clever food’ captures everything we are about – the creativity, the quality, the insight, and the innovation we provide to customers day in, day out.

“In partnership with our creative agency Made Brave, we worked hard to create a brand that reflects who we are, where we’ve come from and where we want to go.

"We are an ambitious team with big aspirations for the future.”