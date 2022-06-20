Beer Festival makes a whopping £65k for local organisations and charities

The Beer Festival was a huge success

The total means Stonehaven’s beer festival has smashed through the £240,000 milestone for money raised since it started in 2009.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better comeback after the pandemic than this,” said Robert Lindsay, organiser of the three-day festival of beer, food and music, which ended on Saturday.

“There was a party atmosphere for all three days of the Happening, with people just having so much fun and making special memories – even the sun put in an appearance.”

Robert said that 6,000 people flocked to the Happening’s purpose-built marquee in Stonehaven’s Baird Park, to enjoy about 150 beers and ciders, sample tasty food from award-winning street vendors and be entertained by the cream of local musical talent.

A further 900 cyclists took on the Happening’s Sportive event, tackling challenging routes ranging from 55 miles to 100, including the daunting Cairn o’ Mount climb and forest rides.

“We can’t thank everyone who came enough – especially as they have helped us raise such a remarkable amount of money which will now support local good causes as they get on their feet as we all come out of the pandemic,” said Robert

“That spirit of generosity which goes hand-in-hand with a sense of joy and happiness is what makes the Happening so special.”

Several local charities will be supported through this year’s Happening, a not-for-profit event run entirely by volunteers – including Robert himself, who is also the founder of Six Degrees North brewery.

A donation of £8,000 each will go to the Stonehaven Fireballs Association, Stonehaven Sea Cadets, Stonehaven Air Training Corps, and Carronhill School, which is for pupils with complex additional support needs.

And £2,500 each will go to Stonehaven Folk Festival, Stonehaven Men’s Shed, Stonehaven Yacht Club, Rhythm Nation Dance and Fitness and Stonehaven Cricket Club.

Also receiving £2,500 will be Stonehaven Lions, Mackie RFC Youth, Pillar Kincardine and Stonehaven Cycling Club.

Robert said: “The Happening is more than just a beer festival, albeit one that showcases the absolute best in today’s brewing, putting a spotlight on award-winning brewers, with this year’s putting Scottish breweries in the spotlight.

“But it is also very much a community event, a weekend that brings people together to celebrate the good things in life for three joyous days. It is also an event that leaves a legacy beyond just great memories.

“This weekend’s fundraising has taken the total the beer festival has raised to £242,000 since we first began in Stonehaven Town Hall in 2009. The people who support the festival have helped boost so many local charities and good causes. For that we thank them.”

Robert also praised the volunteers who gave up their time and effort to put the Happening together.

“From building and preparing the marquee, to welcoming guests, pouring pints and doing all the little unsung jobs that keep the festival running, around 400 people pitched in, rolled up their sleeves and made the Happening happen. We really don’t have the words to thank them for that,” he said.

And he also thanked the generous sponsors whose donations and help are a lifeline to the festival every year - Simpson’s Malts, Bike Remedy, Six Degrees North, Stonehaven Cycling Club, The Bay Fish and Chips, Colin Lawson Transport, MGS Logistics, WM Donald, Groundwater Lift Trucks.

Robert said that after a pause for breath for everyone involved, the planning for 2023 will get underway on Monday.

“Every year we learn, we fine tune and we come back with a Midsummer Beer Happening that is even more of a celebration than the one before.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone back in June next year.”