Car park upgrade at St Cyrus National Nature Reserve begins

It is hoped the work will alleviate congestion in the nature reserve’s car park

The car park will be enlarged with clearly marked bays to improve safety, flow, and the appearance of the car park within the reserve.

The work will help accommodate vehicles which currently park along the roadside, as well as moving the circulation of coaches away from the visitor centre.

Plans also include cycle parking, EV charging and chemical waste disposal for camper vans.

It is expected to be complete by early spring, and while the work is underway there will be a reduced area available for parking and may be short periods when the car park is closed altogether.

Reserve manager Therese Alampo said: “It’s going to be so exciting to finally see the carpark improvements taking shape, offering visitors a welcoming safe arrival with clear entrances, exits and bays.

"It will be a much more fitting way to start their stay on this wonderful NNR. We’d ask everyone to bear with us while work is underway and to understand that we will have reduced capacity for parking during this time.”

The work on the overall project of car park and toilet improvements has been made possible with a Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund grant to Aberdeenshire Council along with contributions from NatureScot and the Coastal Communities Fund.

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland regional director for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, added: “I am delighted to see work beginning on this important project - I live locally and the beach is one of my favourite places to visit with my family, so I have seen first-hand some of the challenges that have arisen here around visitor management.

“Once complete, the car park and associated new facilities will be a very welcome addition and make a big difference to the visitor experience.

“RTIF can make a real difference to communities who have experienced a large volume of visitors and the impact that can have.

"These facilities will help alleviate the pressure on the infrastructure of the local area, as well as the local environment.”