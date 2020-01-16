Carron’s Friday giveaway

Customers at a Stonehaven chip shop are in for a treat on Friday.

The Carron Fish Bar is giving away free fish suppers to the first 20 through the door.

The giveaway is a ‘thank-you’ to locals for their support as the business bids to win the title of UK’s Best Fish and Chip Shop.

The Carron won the accolade of Scotland’s top chipper last year.

It will contest the UK title next week with nine other finalists in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2020.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive of Seafish, which runs the awards, said: “With just under one week to go, we’re eagerly waiting to find out who will be crowned the best fish and chip shop in the UK for 2020.

“We love celebrating great fish and chips, and tomorrow we want to celebrate the consumers who support the industry by buying their fish supper every week.”