Conservatives select their candidates for Stonehaven & Lower Deeside

Alan and Wendy, at Park Bridge in Lower Deeside.

Both candidates grew up and have lived and worked in the ward for most of their lives.Wendy runs an insurance business and has been a Stonehaven councillor since 2003.

She became a flood warden after the major weather events of 2009, and was one of the founder members of the town’s Furniture Lodge that opened in response to the local crisis at that time.

She said: “I have always been proud to speak on behalf of the people of Stonehaven, without party politics getting involved, or in the way of doing what is right.

“I am campaigning for the re-establishment of a main Post Office in town, along with a regeneration of the town centre following two very difficult years of Covid restrictions and lockdowns, which have severely affected business for a lot of traders.

“The renewal of, and the proper maintenance of roads and footpaths will be central to our Covid recovery.”

Alan, 51, is a consultant chartered engineer. For several years he’s been a volunteer and also fulfils the role of treasurer for the Stonehaven Flood Action Group.

He also volunteers with the Intervention and Coiled Tubing Association (ICoTA) Europe, which promotes safety and technical expertise in the oil well intervention industry. While ICoTA was originally founded in Europe, it has grown to become a global association with chapters throughout the world.

Alan said: “My priorities include getting a fair share of Holyrood funding to improve public services and the local roads.

“Aberdeenshire is consistently among the lowest-funded council areas per head of population, and that impacts on local services.

“We need that to change so we get better education, recreation and social facilities for our residents.

“The recent storms, as well as the long-running problems we see with flooding in Stonehaven, means the council need to improve resilience planning for emergencies, in tandem with the Scottish Government.”