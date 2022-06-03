Cost of living crisis benefits Stonehaven business

Ross Walker’s business is benefiting from the cost of living crisis. Pic: www.stphotos.co.uk

Ross Walker, who runs oven valeting service Ovenu Stonehaven, has noticed an increasing trend among householders in Aberdeenshire to buy used cookers and ovens due to the current squeeze on finances.

And while previously they would have bought new appliances, now second hand ones are being purchased – and require some TLC from Ross.

He said: “The increase in the cost of living has persuaded people to buy a used cooker or, if moving home, they will keep hold of a left-behind appliance when previously it would have been replaced with a new one.

“The cost of a new cooker can be prohibitive, so buying used and having it professionally cleaned and returned to near showroom condition is a cost-effective option for those determined to keep their expenditure down.”

A recent survey by online classified site Gumtree found one in 10 buying preloved for the first time in the last three months, with 44% saying they are more willing to purchase more second-hand items than a year ago. For a third (31%) this includes big ticket items such as cooking equipment.

Ross added: “A professional oven valet saves energy because a clean appliance operates more efficiently and ensures food is cooked at the correct temperature. It also represents a huge saving on the price of a new oven while at the same time being kinder to the environment.

“We have managed to completely transform some grimy ovens that might otherwise have been destined for the tip.”

Rik Hellewell, founder and managing director of the Ovenu franchise said: “Our clients appreciate the overall savings they can make by having their ovens professionally valeted. In the long term, it can extend the life of an appliance and avoids expensive parts failing, such as the fan motor or a printed circuit board. In addition, it also improves the taste of the food!”