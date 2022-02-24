Council given a clean bill of health in recent care report

Inspection report reveals positive remarks

The service delivers care and support to service users living in their own homes across the central area of Aberdeenshire, with the aim of improving their independence and wellbeing in their own community. The service provides four key areas of support: Critical/complex care, rehabilitation/enablement, end of life and rural care.

The Care Inspectorate conducted an inspection of the service in January 2022, taking feedback into account from people using the service, their representatives, and staff.

The feedback was overwhelmingly positive from all groups, with no complaints made against the quality of service or support provided.

The evaluation, which works on a six-point scale (1 – unsatisfactory, 6 – excellent), yielded the following results:

How well do we support people’s wellbeing?

5 – Very Good

How good is our care and support during the COVID-19 pandemic?

4 – Good

Service users were pleased with the level of care they received, stating that their carers were highly responsive, reliable, and provided opportunities to adjust support plans when needed.

Staff were also content with support provided from management and the training on Covid-19 protocols.

Tracey Loakes, Home Care Manager, said: “The results of this inspection highlight the exceptional quality of service our staff has maintained during the pandemic. The scores are a testament to the hardworking teams who have put in many hours to ensure our service users receive the care they deserve.”