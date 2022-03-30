Council will operate seasonal garden waste refuse points again this year

Garden waste refuse sites are opening again

While there is no need to book, traffic management will apply at all sites and visitors are being advised to stay in their vehicle until called forward.

These sites are only to be used for grass clippings and small trimmings - not for larger trees and bushes which take up too much space and which should be taken to one of our household recycling centres.

Visitors should not arrive before the opening times to enable council operatives to have traffic management measures in place.

The seasonal garden waste recycling points are all set to operate on Saturdays at the following locations:

• Balmedie: Leisure Centre car park, Eigie Road - 1pm to 4pm

• Blackburn: School car park, Fintray Road - 8am to 11am

• Inverbervie: Beach Front Car Park, off Kirkburn – 12noon to 3pm

• Mintlaw: Waste Depot, South Street - 8am to 12noon and 12.30pm to 3pm

• Newmachar: Summerhill Park car park, Pinkie Road - 8am to 11am

• Newtonhill: Bettridge Centre car park - 8am to 11.40am

• Oldmeldrum: Academy bus car park, Colpy Road - 1pm to 4pm

• St Cyrus: Ecclesgreig Road Car Park - 8am to 11am