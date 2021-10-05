Date set for Aldi store opening in Portlethen

The Aldi store in Portlethen is due to open on October 21.

Opening its doors from Thursday, October 21 at 8am, the new store will be run by store manager Drew Robertson, along with a team of 35 colleagues from the local community, and provide more customers with access to Aldi’s high quality, low-price products.

The new store will offer fresh, Scottish meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range - which was recently voted ‘Favourite Premium Supermarket Range’ by readers of Good Housekeeping magazine for the second year running - exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

Aldi’s legendary Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering extraordinary value on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

To celebrate the store opening, Drew Robertson and his team will be joined by Team GB silver medallist Karen Bennett to cut the all-important ribbon on opening morning.

Aldi Store Manager Drew Robertson said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Portlethen.

"It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Karen Bennett join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Rowing star Karen Bennett added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Portlethen to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected]

The new store will be located at Portlethen Retail Park, Muirend, Portlethen, and will be open:

Monday - Saturday: 8am – 10pm and Sunday: 9am – 8pm.