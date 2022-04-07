-Duncan and Todd acquires independent optician

The latest acquisition takes the Group’s total branches to 43

The Spectacle Company practice on Montrose’s High Street will continue to operate as usual, while the existing Duncan and Todd branch on Market Square has moved to the larger Spectacle Company premises on Barclay Street.

Both will now trade as Duncan and Todd Opticians and the 13 staff, most of whom have at least 10 years of service, have transferred to Duncan and Todd Group.

Duncan and Todd Group managing director Frances Rus said: “We are pleased to have added The Spectacle Company to our family of opticians. As a fellow long-established independent optometrist who is committed to providing a high quality and personal service to its local communities, it was a great fit for us.”

The Spectacle Company directors, Graeme and Anne Shand, are to retire.

Anne Shand said: “We are delighted our practices are now part of the Duncan and Todd Group.

"It is great to know that both our patients and staff will benefit from the ethos of an independent optician, caring for our patients in the same way we have for the last 26 years in Montrose and 23 in Stonehaven.