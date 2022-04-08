Enjoy a touch of luxury at The Reserve at Eden

The Reserve at Eden is Bancon Homes luxurious new development of two, three and four-bedroom homes

Located opposite Dobbies on the western edge of the city, yet just minutes from the stylish west end of Aberdeen, The Reserve at Eden is Bancon Homes luxurious new development of two, three and four-bedroom homes, all featuring designer kitchens, stunning finishes and

different characteristics.

Here homebuyers have a wonderful opportunity to live in the heart of an exciting new community surrounded by rolling countryside but with excellent amenities, great connectivity and the cosmopolitan attractions of Aberdeen nearby.

Prime Four and Westhill business parks as well as Aberdeen Royal Infirmary are also within easy reach, with the AWPR only five minutes away for travel further afield.

With prices starting at only £179,995, The Westfield is the perfect home for first time buyers looking to take their first steps on the property ladder or downsizers wanting an easy maintenance free life. These bright and airy apartments have large living spaces with full height windows giving a panoramic view of the surrounding area as well as plenty of room for dining and comfortable lounge seating.

Each apartment also comes with an award-winning Leicht kitchen and a range of premium Siemens appliances. Bedrooms have oak

finish fitted wardrobes. The large master bedroom also has an en-suite with luxury shower and there is a family bathroom, both of which come with contemporary, white fittings and Porcelanosa tiling. For those working from home superfast broadband connectivity is included as standard and each home has a dedicated parking space.

Jo Skinner, sales director at Bancon Homes, said: “We are delighted to bring our Westfield apartment range to Aberdeen homebuyers. The Reserve at Eden has proved to be exceptionally popular since its launch and we expect there to be high demand for these superb apartments.”