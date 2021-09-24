Extension plans at holiday park

Plans have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council

The owners of Ecclesgreig Holiday Park in St Cyrus have applied to Aberdeenshire Council in a bid to extend the “thriving” facility.

SDR (Scotland) bought the disused and derelict site in December 2017 and have managed to get the facility back into use following several years of redevelopment.

The holiday park currently has 28 holiday home plots, two glamping pods with hot tubs and four touring pitches.

However, the park owners recently purchased additional land to the north west of the site and is looking to add to its current provision as it is currently at full capacity.

The proposal would see 11 touring pitches, five holiday lodges and 29 static pitches added to the holiday park.

New shower and toilet facilities, a picnic area and play park would also be added.

If the plans are approved the owners plan to start the extension works as soon as possible with an aim to complete the project within six months.

It is also anticipated the development would lead to the creation of six full and part-time positions at Ecclesgreig Holiday Park over the next five years.

Manager Stuart Rose said: “Before Covid it was great as we were still relatively new and fully booked, and off the back of that we were getting bookings months in advance.

“We had to close because of Covid, but since reopening again it has been mad. We are booked up for the rest of the year.”

He added that the decision to expand the park came due to the continued interest in the park and the increasing number of bookings.

Mr Rose believes that the area will “benefit greatly” from the proposed extension.

He explained: “The footfall from tourists will increase drastically, especially at the local café and pub that had to shut due to Covid.

“It will be good for the village and not just us. Surrounding businesses will benefit off the back of this too.”

If the plans are approved the business hopes to get the local community involved with planting trees on the site.