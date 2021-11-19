Fish and Hits...The Bay's fish and chips is one of most popular dishes at COP26

Calum Richardson, owner of The Bay Fish & Chips in Stonehaven

More than 11,000 portions of sustainably caught haddock and chips were served to delegates across the 12 days of the conference.

In fact, other than the plant-based and vegetarian dishes on offer, The Bay’s sustainable fish and chips came out on top with significantly more fish served versus beef, chicken, pork and turkey.

Calum Richardsno (pictured), owner and chef at The Bay, said: “Sustainability has been top of the agenda for us for many years now, so it was an honour to be involved in COP26.

"It’s the most important conference in the world.

"We’re delighted to have been one of the most popular options at the conference.

"We work extremely hard all year round with suppliers and the wider industry to make sure every meal we serve is sustainable, and to have that reflected in our performance at COP is really satisfying.

“The feedback we got from the delegates and visitors was amazing. It’s further proof that what we are doing is working, and it’s inspired us to push ourselves even harder where sustainability is concerned.

"The goal for everyone has to be 100%, it’s as simple as that. There’s nothing more important for our businesses, communities and for the planet.”