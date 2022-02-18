Fotheringham Homes unveils second phase of popular Aberdeenshire development

The showhome at The Beaches, Johnshaven.

The Beaches at Johnshaven is Fotheringham Home’s largest development to date and will eventually add 71 new households to the village - a boost for local schools, shops and other amenities.

Plot sizes are generous, with the property internals styled to promote open plan living and lots of natural light; space saving pocket doors as standard also mean that the generous layout can be easily adapted for different needs, while the use of natural stone detailing alongside white wet dash render is a gentle nod to the character of the fishing village. A new show home for phase two is currently under construction, but site visits can still be arranged by appointment.

Founded in 2002, Fotheringham Homes is a family owned and managed company based in Gourdon, with previous developments in Montrose, Inverbervie, Stonehaven, Marykirk, Portlethen and Blairgowrie.

Director, Michael Fotheringham, said: “As a family business, based in the Mearns, we are aware of just how much of an impact new developments can have on local infrastructure and we have worked closely with local businesses to ensure that our homes bring nothing but benefits to the village.

“As with all our projects, we actively seek out local businesses to partner with us and subcontract to and for Johnshaven we are proud to be working with Crawford Architecture, Nicol of Skene, NorDan, Laings Kitchens and Bathroom and The Inside Story Interior Design among others to bring The Beaches to life.”

Johnshaven has been such a desirable destination, that some buyers moved across the country to be part of the community. This was certainly the case for Sally and Jane who relocated to the village from Wales.

They said: “We agreed to purchase our property off plan, seven months before completion. The property fulfilled all of our expectations and continues to do so. The village is quaint and the people are welcoming. The position of the property and views are incredible.”

To launch the new phase at The Beaches, Fotheringham Homes worked with acclaimed chef Scott Smith, of Fhior in Edinburgh to create a recipe showcasing the best ingredients from the Mearns, in particular Johnshaven lobster.

Scott, who hails from Aberdeenshire and featured on the Great British Menu in 2021, created a dish of Lobster with pearl barley and wild garlic oil which was prepared for local business owners and suppliers to the development within the original show home, which has since been sold.