Fourteen Local Groups Benefit from Wind Farm Community Fund

RES, a leading independent renewable energy developer, established the Meikle Carewe Windfarm Community Benefit Fund to support local groups and projects.

Funding is available for the benefit of not-for-profit groups and organisations in the Community Council areas of Crathes, Drumoak & Durris, Newtonhill, Muchalls & Cammachmore, North Kincardine Rural, Portlethen & District and Stonehaven & District.

Administered by Kincardineshire Development Partnership (KDP), applications to the fund are assessed by a Decision-Making Panel made up of representatives from all five Community Council areas.

The fund is available annually for the lifetime of the wind farm.

Successful applicants this round were:

Drumotters Swim Club which received £1230, while Newtonhill, Muchalls & Cammachmore Community Council were awarded £2209.

Newtonhill Community Hall Association received £4518.66 and Friends of Newtonhill School were given £2560.74.

A total of £2,343.10 was awarded to Cookney Hall Baby & Toddler Group, while Maryculter Driving for the Disabled received £3000.

Portlethen Primary Together was awarded £2750 with a total of £1500 going to the Jubilee Hall.

Hillside Parents Group was awarded £4998 and Kincardine & Mearns Citizens Advice Bureau received total of £2349.60.

Stonehaven Community Radio was given £1000 with Stonehaven Horizon Project receiving £50, Mearns Singers got

£1600 and Stonehaven & Area Riding Club received a total of £2602.

Unfortunately, this year there was no Awards Ceremony, however the fund hopes to reintroduce this in 2022.

For more information on the fund, please visit, www.kdp.scot or contact the KDP office on 07903 156864 or via [email protected]