Full fibre boost for Stonehaven

Mackie Academy, Portlethen Academy, Newtonhill Library, Kincardine Community Hospital, Stonehaven Medical Centre and the town’s open air swimming pool are all set to benefit from the network.

Mackie Academy, Portlethen Academy, Newtonhill Library, Kincardine Community Hospital, Stonehaven Medical Centre and the town’s open air swimming pool are all set to benefit from the network.

The partnership between Neos Networks, Aberdeenshire Council, Aberdeen City Council and NHS Grampian, under the Aberdeen City Region Deal, to bring full-fibre connectivity to the region was announced in May 2020, to boost economic activity, quality of life and improve the delivery of public services.

A year on, Neos Networks is proud to announce that substantial progress has been made on the project, helping to better enable and connect a traditionally hard to reach region to telecoms infrastructure.

The latest segment of the project saw an additional 29 public sector sites connected. This takes the total number of public sector sites upgraded by the project to 93.

To bring this total of 93 sites online, 153km of new underground fibre cable has been laid so far, heading towards the target of 275km.

As the Covid-19 vaccination programme got underway during segment three, it was important that the project did not disrupt the UK’s vaccination effort. As a result, the team reprioritised the schedule and accelerated delivery plans on a corporate building intended for use as vaccination centre.

By prioritising the laying of fibre in this location, Neos Networks completed it early and ensured that it could be used as operational vaccination centre without disruption - an impressive feat, given the pandemic restrictions and the severe weather conditions in Aberdeenshire over the period.