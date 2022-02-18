Funding awarded to Stonehaven firm

Grown Agritech Ltd will team up with the University of Aberdeen.

Seventeen businesses from across the country have secured the funding from the Scottish Food & Drink Net Zero Challenge Fund for collaborative projects with Scottish universities to accelerate their journey to net zero.

Primary producers, manufacturers and hospitality businesses were among funding recipients with projects with eight different academic institutions.

The University of Aberdeen has partnered with Grown Agritech Ltd to improve the effectiveness of indoor growing systems in making available fresh produce to local consumers.

The fund aims to encourage businesses to take action on their environmental impacts in a meaningful way by partnering with world-leading experts and academics in engineering, manufacturing, biotechnology and data science that Scotland is blessed with.

Launched by Scotland Food & Drink Partnership and Interface in October 2021, the Net Zero Challenge Fund is a key initiative of the Scottish Government-backed industry Recovery Plan.

John Farley, Director at Sutherlands of Portsoy said: “The Scottish Food & Drink Challenge Fund will allow us to investigate the potential to use waste products as alternative smoking materials from the food and drink industry."

Jennifer McLachlan, Strategy & External Relations Senior Manager, added: “Our industry-wide goal to reach net zero is ambitious, but by working closely with colleagues in academia, it is within our grasp.

"Food and drink businesses of all sizes have a role to play and innovation is happening across the sector.

"Reducing our carbon footprint isn’t just good for the environment, but it’s increasingly becoming a demand from consumers, retailers and wholesalers, so businesses need to adapt.”