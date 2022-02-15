Get ready for April 1 changes to red diesel usage

From April 1, many who use red diesel to power off-road vehicles and equipment will lose the entitlement and will have to use white diesel or other energy sources.

Those who are exempt include agriculture, horticulture, forestry, fishing/fish farming, rail transport and travelling fairs/circuses.

But uncertainty remains over what is covered by the “agriculture” exemption.

Mr Duguid, the Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan, is scheduled to meet Exchequer Secretary Helen Whately MP to seek clarification for constituents in his area.

Mr Duguid said: “It’s not clear from the current guidance what exactly is covered by the word ‘agriculture’ so I’m seeking clarification, for example on agricultural shows, such as Turriff and New Deer in my constituency.

“Shows like these, as well as ploughing matches and charity tractor runs, are concerned about future costs.

“These events are a focal point of Banff and Buchan which Is why I’m keen to do everything I can to provide them with the clarity they are looking for.

“I have already been in discussions with the Treasury and I’m due to meet the minister again to hopefully iron out these concerns, so organisations can plan accordingly.”

The current law is that red diesel can be used in any machine which is not a road vehicle. From 1 April 2022 the law will change so that rebated fuel use is limited to certain types of vehicles, machines, and appliances when the fuel is used for specific purposes only.

The change is being made to help meet climate change and air quality targets.

Red diesel is diesel which contains dye and other chemical markers to indicate that it is rebated diesel and has therefore been subject to less fuel duty than normal (white) road fuel diesel. The red marker allows HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to check whether red diesel is being used illegally.