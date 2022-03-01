Gourdon Post Office to close

The Gourdon branch of Post Office will close temporarily on Monday.

The move comes following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

In a statement, Post Office said: “Looking after a nationwide network of Post Office services, we have a responsibility to make sure every service makes the best possible use of resources, while ensuring that customers can still access our products and services.

"I can assure you that we will continue to work to find a solution that will provide a Post Office service to the Gourdon community.

“Any future changes to service provision would be handled in line with our Principles of Community Engagement.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience the temporary closure may cause. We hope that our customers will continue to use Post Office services at Inverbervie, Johnshaven and St Cyrus.”

Commenting on the news, Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Andrew Bowie said: “This closure is a huge blow to the Gourdon community who have been given very little warning of this happening.

“It’s devastating that the village will be left without a post office and I hope a replacement can be found as soon as possible.

“Post office services are a lifeline to many rural residents, especially the elderly who will now be expected to travel to Inverbervie or Johnshaven which for some is completely unfeasible.