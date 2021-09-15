Group bids to gain Fairtrade Town status for Stonehaven

Can Stonehaven reclaim its Fair Trade status?

Stonehaven Fair Trade Steering Group has been active in promoting Fair Trade in the town over the past few years and is now keen to re-establish Stonehaven as a Fair Trade Town after its accreditation lapsed several years ago.

On Saturday, September 4, the group had a stall at the Farmers’ Market in town where a wide variety of Fairtrade goods were available including craft items.

Peter Bellarby, chair of the group,said: “Fairtrade is a simple idea of fighting unfairness that keeps millions of farmers in poverty in developing countries.

“They often don’t have enough money for the bare essentials of life. It is not right that they are treated like this by some trading companies. Fairtrade certification combines a fair minimum price for products with extra to help pay for facilities that are needed, such as clean water.”

The Stonehaven Group supports Fair Trade for local producers here is this country too, so it was appropriate to have a stall at the Farmers’ Market.

The next event the group is organising is “Stonehaven: Fair Trade and Climate Change”, which will be held on Wednesday, September 22 starting at 7pm. This is an on-line public meeting to provide information around Fair Trade and to answer questions regarding the re-

accreditation of Stonehaven’s Fairtrade Town Status. Guest speakers are Chrysi Dimaki and Sam Susianta from the Fairtrade Foundation.

They will speak firstly about what Fairtrade does and why it is important for Stonehaven to be a Fairtrade Town. They will explain links between Climate Change and Fairtrade and how we can easily exercise our consumer powers to ensure equity that benefits local and global producers.

Mr Bellarby added: “Following conversations with local businesses and community groups, it is clear the town still has a commitment. We will look at using this local commitment to achieve re-accreditation with a question and answer session at the meeting.”