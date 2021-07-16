Hopes high for new Stonehaven Post Office arrangements

Andrew Bowie

The former Allardice Street in-shop post office in Stonehaven closed last year, meaning customers had to use the smaller branch inside the Kirkton Road Co-op and petrol station, or travel to Portlethen.

Local MP Andrew Bowie contacted the Post Office to raise the concerns of residents who were queuing around the block.

As a result, an "outreach" service has now been introduced at the M&Co store in Allardice Street on Thursdays and Fridays, which is operated by the Inverbervie Post Office.

Mr Bowie credited community engagement for the action and has now urged the Post Office to find a permanent, week-long solution .

Commenting on the developments, the Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine said: "I've spoken to many Stonehaven residents about the service level since the original Allardice Street counter closed.

"This is no criticism of the Co-op or staff – it's just that a town this size needs more capacity for services centrally.

"That was displayed last Christmas and it will only get busier as Covid restrictions are reduced.

"We still need a Postmaster to take this on full-time and that's not been lost on the Post Office team locally."