Ice cream fans encouraged to share ‘Mackie’s Moments’

Their search to find the UK’s smoothest operators will reveal the nation’s ice-cream eating habits from breakfast bowl scoopers to the bedtime snackers, as part of a campaign geared towards encouraging further market growth and brand awareness throughout the UK.

The brand, which is the biggest selling ice cream producer north of the border and was recently named one of Scotland’s top five food brands, says its ‘My Mackie’s Moment’ promotion will uncover how current and new consumers enjoy its products.

The summer campaign involves an easy to enjoy and fun competition for ice cream lovers around the UK to share how and where they enjoy their own ‘Mackie’s Moment’.

Ice cream fans are encouraged to share ‘Mackie’s Moments’ (Pic:Jack Boothby)

For a chance to win a lifetime’s supply of ice cream, fans are asked to either share a post on Instagram tagging @MackiesofScotland and hashtagging #mymackiesmoment, or complete an online poll to reveal their ‘ice cream personality’: mackies.co.uk/mymackiesmoment

100 lucky runners-up will receive a Mackie’s bundle including ice cream, chocolate and a professional standard Mackie’s ice cream scoop to help them enjoy their Mackie’s Moments going forward.

Sales and Marketing Director at Mackie’s of Scotland, Stuart Common said: “We’re really proud of the ice cream we make, which provides our customers with a little lift to their day.

"The campaign will help continue our drive to increase Mackie’s brand awareness across the UK – by encouraging customers to consider and share what it is that makes those little moments special to them.

“We think the Mackie’s Moment campaign will share the brand with new customers who will be inspired to take their own moment out to indulge in any way they wish, anywhere, anytime. We’ve had a great reaction so far, with 6,000 entries on the night the competition went live, last week.”

The competition will feature on a special run of 250,000 tubs helping to ensure that existing Mackie’s customers are aware of the chance to “scoop share and win”.

Stuart added: “It’s about finding what acts as that cherry on the top for your ice cream enjoyment. Some of us have a favourite ice cream spoon or bowl; some of us love ice cream as a midnight snack; maybe some enjoy it as a sweet treat for breakfast! Whatever it is that makes the moment special, we want to know!

“To add an extra injection of fun, we’ve created a six-question online poll to reveal the kind of ice cream eater you are – make sure to get involved to find out whether you are a ‘Smooth Operator’ or perhaps a ‘Showstopper’.”

Some of the Mackie’s team have already shared their #MyMackiesMoment including Development Director, Kirstin McNutt. She said: “My go-to, everyday treat would be Traditional with a granulated melted chocolate powder which I mix up into a creamy, soft consistency. I have it in a bowl, in front of the telly with a film and the fire on! For a more special evening treat as a dessert or snack, I’d have it with Baileys poured over it."

Dierdre Henderson, who makes Honeycomb in the Sweetie Kitchen, has also shared her favourite Mackie’s Moment, adding: "I always have boxes of cones and wafers in the house for when the grandkids come round - there’s five of them! Callie a.k.a “spud” stirs her ice cream into a cream, then adds a flake and 100s and 1000s – her favourite concoction.”

Mackie’s of Scotland produces luxury ice cream at its fifth generation Aberdeenshire farm from ‘sky to scoop’, with wind and sun-powered renewable energy powering the dairy where it makes its ice cream using fresh milk and cream from its own herd.