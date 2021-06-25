Is Lidl coming to Stonehaven too?
Hot on the heels of the news that Aldi is looking at a potential site in Stonehaven, supermarket Lidl has also expressed an interest in the town.
Stonehaven has been mooted in a list of desirable locations across Aberdeenshire which includes Garthdee and Mastrick in Aberdeen as well as Westhill, Banff and Ellon. The discounter is seeking prominent sites, which are easily accessible, and have a strong pedestrian or traffic flow, whilst it is also interested in mixed-use sites.
Ross Millar, Lidl’s Regional Director for Scotland, said: “We want to continue to reach more shoppers across Scotland and our site requirements brochure is a testament of that.”