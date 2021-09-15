Laurencekirk firm makes finals of Helping it Happen Awards

The awards are organised by rural business organisation, Scottish Land & Estates.

Ringlink Scotland is the UK’s largest business ring with a membership in excess of 2900 and, as a cooperative, is owned by its members.

It revolves around the supply and demand of goods and services between its members.

Established in 1988 the Ring has seen significant growth progressing from a company focusing entirely on agriculture into a diverse business which now includes haulage, construction and forestry together with a variety of other business activities.

It is par of the land-based pre-apprentice programme and has recently taken on 29 young trainees.

Ringlink has shown that a pre-pandemic programme can be delivered during a pandemic. Over two years the pilot has included 80 young pre-apprentices with a further 60 participants planned for 2021.

Now in its fifth year, the Helping It Happen Awards, sponsored by GLM, have become firmly established in recognising the role of estates, rural businesses and community groups who are helping rural Scotland thrive.

The awards are organised by rural business organisation, Scottish Land & Estates.

This year, there are ten award categories including a new ‘Business Resilience Award’.