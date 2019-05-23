Local firm on award shortlist

A run-down former care home in Stonehaven that been brought back to use in a housing project is in the running for an award.

Fotheringham Homes has been announced as a finalist in the 12th Annual Scottish Home Awards for its Eden Manor development.

The company was previously shortlisted in the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Award and has now been listed among the finalists in the Home Awards for the transformation of the derelict building.

The renovation of Eden Manor into five apartments and 10 single storey terraced homes aimed at the over 50’s market, has been shortlisted in two categories – Apartment Development of the Year and Age Exclusive Development of the Year.

Michael Fotheringham, director of Fotheringham Homes, said: “We are both proud and a little overwhelmed by the fantastic feedback that we’ve had on the restoration of Eden Manor.

“Seeing the impact that the restoration has had for the residents moving in and the local community has been extremely rewarding, as well as being named as a finalist for a further two awards.”

Fotheringham Homes worked with JD Crawford Architects on the renovation project on the C-listed building.

Winners will be announced at the Scottish Home Awards and Dinner which will be held in Glasgow on Thursday, June 13.