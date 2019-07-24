Local takeaways on awards shortlist

Four Stonehaven takeaways are in the running for industry ‘Osars’ later this month.

Nu Spice Indian Carryout, Pizza the Action, Graingers Delicatessen and the Carron Fish Bar are finalists in the inaugural Scottish Takeaway Awards 2019.

Nu Spice, in Allardice Street, has been shortlisted in the Curry Takeaway of the Year (North) category.

Pizza the Action, in Redcloak Drive, is named in the Pizza Takeaway of the Year (North) section.

Graingers Delicatessen, in Evan Street, is listed in the Deli of the Year (North) division.

The Carron Fish Bar, in Allardice Street, is among the finalists in Best Loved Takeaway of the Year (North).

The awards will take place on Tuesday, July 30, at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow.

Top names from the industry will gather to celebrate achievements throughout the sector in 2019.

The awards will recognise takeaways across Scotland which are the real masters in their category, from the Best Italian and Chinese outlets, to the Best Dessert or Breakfast Takeaways of the Year.

Irfan Younis, CEO of hosts Creative Oceanic said: “Takeaways have been around for a long time and are the very backbone of the local community and economy.

“The awards aim to provide a platform to those who have dedicated their career in providing us with delicious dishes across multiple cuisines in a timely manner and affordable prices.”

He added: “The competition is tough as there are some excellent professionals in the industry but each finalist has their own success story to tell.

“We can’t wait to welcome our guests and celebrate the winners with them.”

Other finalists from the North-east at the awards, covering various categories, include takeaways in Alford, Inverurie, Ellon, Whiterashes, Banff, Macduff, Turriff and Aberdeen.