Lodges take place of Mearns farmland

A new multi-million pound lodge project has been launched to transform former redundant farmland in the Mearns.

Developer Bill McDonald has revealed the new Royal Arch Riverside Park, near Fettercairn, will be a five-star development.

The scheme will have more than 50 units in its first phase, priced between £70,000-£250,000, and it has linked up with top industry manufacturers, such as Stately Albion, Pemberton and Atlas.

Along with three shops, a state-of-the-art reception and office, Royal Arch Riverside Park will include a cafe, which is currently under construction.

The park also features a fully-stocked trout loch.

Eight local jobs have already been created by the development, and an open day is to be held at the end of June.

Already the subject of extensive landscaping by Mr McDonald and his team, the scheme, a mile from the A90, now has a new access road in and out, featuring 11 passing places.

Commenting on the project, he said: “We’re very excited to launch this new venture, the result of a year of extensive planning and development, coupled with considerable investment in infrastructure and security.

“We’ve assembled a superb selection of luxury lodges to market, the finest to be found in the area which lies in picturesque scenery, with an open outlook.

“We have not been shy to invest in the park, and it’s benefiting the entire area, with considerable future spin-off to come in attracting passing food trade once we are fully established.”

Mr McDonald believes the current lodge sector in Scotland to be “very vibrant”.

He said he was confident Royal Arch Riverside Park would be popular with both investors seeking a passive income through buy to let, and those seeking a quality holiday home.

The developer continued: “Owners here can expect to charge £600 to £1200 plus per week per season for lettings.

“It’s an achievable second income, made even easier to obtain by our online system whereby buyers can upload their lodge details.

“We have an experienced on site lettings and maintenance team at their disposal too.”

Alongside attracting investors, Royal Arch, which will be open all year round, is offering finance assistance.

Mr McDonald said holidaymakers would be attracted by the wealth of activities and visitor attractions in the area.