Macphie chairman receives recognition for outstanding contribution to family business

The Macphie chairman picked up the award last week at the black-tie gala dinner at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow, attended by more than 170 members of the family business community.

Supported by Strathclyde Business School, the outstanding contribution award recognises an individual or team which has made a significant impact on a Scottish-headquartered family business. Previous winners include James Donaldson and Sons & Sir John P. Campbell of Glenrath Farms.

Presenting the award was John Anderson, head of SME growth & board development at Strathclyde Business School.

He said: “Headquartered in the family’s rural Aberdeenshire estate, Macphie has played a part in some of the world’s leading food brands since the 1920s - constantly innovating to develop ingredients that help create amazing dishes.

“Outstanding stewardship across the generations has resulted in a profitable business and strong balance sheet that allows for significant investment in production facilities and renewable energy.

“There is an authenticity to everything this company does and its corporate social responsibility reporting is a must-read.”

Alastair Macphie joined the family business Macphie in 1987, following his father and great uncle who founded the business in the 1920s.

In 1995, Alastair was appointed the role of managing director before becoming chairman in 2007.